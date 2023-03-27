Medicaid coverage to expire for thousands of Nevadans March 31

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the pandemic winds down, the state will remove hundreds of thousands of Medicaid recipients from the program. The COVID-19 emergency provisions expire on Friday, March 31 in Nevada and other states across the country.

“We will have a lot of people who as a result of losing Medicaid will end up in what we call the ‘Coverage Gap,’” said Alison Yager, executive director of the Florida Health Justice Project. “Those are people who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid, but too little to qualify for a marketplace subsidy, and those people are ending up without health coverage.”

More than 600,000 Nevadans are enrolled in Medicaid, but about 200,000 will lose benefits. Health leaders are encouraging those affected to purchase another health insurance option to maintain coverage for the year.

NevadaHealthLink.com is where those who no longer qualify can navigate options in finding an affordable health insurance plan. The deadline to apply is April 1, 2023. Applicants will have 60-day window to purchase a plan. When the window closes, those seeking health insurance won’t receive coverage through the rest of the year.