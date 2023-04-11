DOJ: Nevada man sentenced for assaulting officers during Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Nevada man was sentenced to 6 years in prison for assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to a report from the Department of Justice, 35-year-old Josiah Kenyon of Winnemucca, Nevada was sentenced to 72 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $43,315.25 in restitution. Kenyon pleaded guilty to two felonies, which included assaulting a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon and assaulting a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon resulting in bodily injury.

According to court documents, Kenyon was illegally in the Capitol Building from approximately 2:53 p.m. until 3:18 p.m., near a Senate Wing door and the Crypt. Kenyon was reported to be wearing a “Jack Skellington” costume, based on a character from the movie, “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

While outside the Capitol Building, he and others damaged an exterior window, causing more than $40,000 in damage. Kenyon first attempted to break the window with a closed fist and then used a flagpole to hit the window.

Between approximately 4:54 p.m. and 5:04 p.m., Kenyon was outside in the Lower West Terrace area, where he used a variety of objects to assault officers in the tunnel leading into the Capitol. According to the report, he threw a large plastic pylon toward officers, striking one officer’s riot shield, and also struck officers with what appeared to be a table leg.

He hit one officer in the leg, causing the officer to fall to the ground; the officer suffered pain and swelling to his right ankle. He then hit another officer in the head, with the table leg momentarily lodged between that officer’s helmet and face shield.

Kenyon was arrested on Dec. 1, 2021, in Reno, Nevada.

