Nevada legislators hear bill on making Juneteenth a state holiday

Posted at 11:07 AM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 16:37:28-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday in 2021 to commemorate the abolition of slavery in the United States, and there's a growing push to make it a legal holiday here in Nevada.

If passed, Nevada Assembly Bill 140 would do just that.

The Committee on Government Affairs held a hearing on the bill on Thursday morning, where dozens of citizens — from lawmakers to advocates and community leaders — spoke out in support of the bill, including North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown.

"As a former educator, and now the first African-American mayor in Nevada's history, observance of Juneteenth is as much about reflection as it is about education and awareness," the mayor said in the meeting.

Representatives of UNLV, MGM Resorts Internation and the ACLU of Nevada are also among those voicing support of the measure, as well.

