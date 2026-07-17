Nevada leaders share thoughts on President Trump's statements regarding election security

As President Donald Trump said the nation faced "shocking" vulnerabilities in U.S. election infrastructure during his national address Thursday night, Nevada leaders shared their thoughts on his claims.

Trump's claims

President Trump alleged that during the 2020 election cycle, China illegally acquired hundreds of millions of U.S. voter files, which included names, addresses, and political affiliations.

He also said his administration would release documents that showed foreign nations and groups had the ability to modify the behavior and information collected by electronic voting machines.

President Donald Trump claims new documents show widespread vulnerabilities in US election security

Local leaders react

Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar:

Nevada voters deserve facts, not fear. The President has spent the better part of a decade attempting to manufacture a crisis around voting when there is none. Today's announcement from the President and Department of Homeland Security is the latest chapter in a predictable playbook crafted intentionally to undermine faith in our elections. Nevada voters and all Americans deserve better.



Since 2020, Nevada election officials of both parties have consistently defended the integrity of the state's elections when confronted with unsupported fraud allegations. In 2020, the President came after battleground states to try to sway the election. He continues to attack us and create doubt ahead of the midterm elections because he knows how important our voters are. As Nevada’s Chief Elections Officer, it’s my job to call balls and strikes – so when the President lies, I am obligated to call him out. The facts have not changed: Nevada’s elections are among the safest, most secure and accessible in the nation.



The Secretary of State’s Office has heard the demands of Nevada’s voters and taken significant steps to make elections here both more secure and more accessible. We’ve implemented a new statewide voter registration and election management system to increase the security and transparency in every step of the election process, including in our voter verification and ballot security processes; every county is now using voting machines that allow in-person voters to print their ballots and review it before submitting it, fundamentally changing how in-person votes are tabulated; we’ve modernized systems to allow the public to view the status of ballots in real-time. All of these efforts and more enhance the security of the system and increase voter confidence while maintaining accessibility for all of Nevada’s eligible voters.



Our elections are administered by local, experienced election professionals who follow the law, use proven safeguards and work every day to ensure each eligible voter can make their voice heard. There are numerous protections in place to prevent noncitizens, and anyone ineligible, from casting a ballot. Nevada's election systems are subject to rigorous testing, certification requirements and multiple layers of security designed to protect the integrity of the voting process. Any claims of election fraud are taken seriously and investigated by our office, but there is no evidence of widespread fraud.



Foreign actors have attempted to target election-related information in the past, which is why election officials remain vigilant and continue strengthening security measures. However, access to information does not mean an election was compromised or that votes were changed. Nevada maintains multiple layers of safeguards to protect voter information and election infrastructure. Last year, when Nevada faced one of the worst cyberattacks to a state government system in history, taking down many critical state websites and services, the Secretary of State’s Office and its election management system and voter database, remained secure and operational. This is thanks to significant foresight and substantial investments into cybersecurity. While the Trump Administration cuts funding for cybersecurity and election administration for states and threatens to cut more, we continue to make improvements every day to ensure that we are protected from bad actors – without support from the federal government.



Attempts to spread misinformation and create distrust make people question a process that works and threaten to stop them from participating and voting. When voters lose confidence in elections, our entire democracy suffers. They deserve confidence in the systems that protect their voice. The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office remains focused on what matters: protecting every eligible voter’s right to participate and ensuring the 2026 midterm elections are safe, secure and accessible.”

Attorney General Aaron Ford:

You just watched President Trump attempt to revive conspiracy theories about the 2020 election that have repeatedly been debunked and dismissed by the legal system, independent analyses and state elections officials across the country. My office fought against these lies from day one, and we successfully defended Nevada's elections from this ridiculous misinformation.



Now, he's trying to bring this topic back to life. He does not care that Americans are tired. He does not care that Nevadans are more concerned with the economic impacts of his illegal tariffs and his disastrous foreign policy. He does not care that Nevadans are worried about his unchecked and dangerous immigration enforcement strategies. He does not care that Nevadans are upset about his attempts to abuse taxpayer dollars to create a personal slush fund through the IRS.



And we know why he's trying to revive this ridiculous topic. He's trying to lay the groundwork to make a case to allow federal interference in our state's elections.



Trump has attempted to illegally interfere with the rights of states to conduct their elections — a right, to be clear, that is enshrined in the Constitution. It is the sovereign right of Nevada and all other states to run their elections. Full stop.



My office has always acted swiftly to investigate any allegations of voter fraud. Our elections have systems in place to ensure that only eligible people vote and attempts to vote fraudulently can be detected and prosecuted. Since my time as attorney general, the system has worked and we’ve prosecuted cases of voter fraud.



Contrary to the lies that President Trump continues to peddle, the only threat to our elections is his inability to accept his loss. He’s still shopping around for someone — anyone — to tell him he won. His inability to accept the results of past elections and his fragile ego are driving his desire to seize control of future elections. Our country deserves better.



In Nevada, we're not going to stand idly by why Trump attempts to sow doubt, lies and confusion about the midterm election. Our Secretary of State's office does an impeccable job at administering our elections. I will continue to use all of my office's power to stand up against President Trump's attempts to illegally expand federal power and interfere with states' rights. Nevada's elections are safe and secure.

Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto took to social media to share her thoughts:

Sen. Jacky Rosen:

Donald Trump made it abundantly clear tonight that he is more focused on old, debunked conspiracy theories from six years ago than doing anything now to lower costs and improve Nevadans’ lives. Trump doesn’t care that families can’t afford rent, groceries, gas, or even health care. He only cares about nursing his bruised ego after losing in a fair and secure election. Donald Trump may have forgotten, but he was President in 2020 and his Administration oversaw the election that year. Many investigations have shown that his allegations about the results of the 2020 election are wrong, and they’re nothing more than a desperate attempt to distract Americans from the problems he has caused for hardworking families.”

Congresswoman Dina Titus also shared her thoughts through social media: