Nevada leaders react to Kansas City Super Bowl rally shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Valentine's Day was supposed to be a day full of fun as the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl victory during a rally on Wednesday. The event ended in tragedy as several people were shot.

According to ABC News, as of 1 p.m., 10 people were injured. When looking at their conditions, one person has died, three people were in critical condition, five people were in serious condition, and one person had non-life-threatening injuries.

Nevada leaders are reacting to the news, including Rep. Dina Titus who remembers this shooting happened on the sixth anniversary of the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

On the six-year anniversary of the mass shooting in Parkland, FL, which claimed the lives of 17 children, we continue to face this uniquely American epidemic.



On the six-year anniversary of the mass shooting in Parkland, FL, which claimed the lives of 17 children, we continue to face this uniquely American epidemic. It's time for Republicans in Congress to stop answering to the gun lobby and start answering to the American people.

Clark County also posted saying they're keeping Kansas City in their thoughts.

Sad and heartbreaking situation on what should have been a day of celebration for the #Chiefs and fans after their #SuperBowlLVIII win.



Know there are injuries - hoping for the best. Las #Vegas and #ClarkCounty keeping #KansasCity in their thoughts.#ChiefsParade

Clark County Nevada

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs pulled out a thrilling victory over the San Francisco 49ers. On Monday, the National Football League handed over Super Bowl duties to New Orleans, who will host the next Super Bowl. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke at the event and then went to Disneyland to celebrate the team's victory.

The victory parade started this morning 11 a.m. CT and the rally started at 12:45 p.m. CT. The rally had just wrapped up when the shooting happened.

Last June, a similar event happened following the Denver Nuggets championship win.

That's when 10 people, including a shooter, were injured in a mass shooting, about a mile from where the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

Police said a drug deal was likely behind the mass shooting in Denver after investigators found bags of fentanyl, cash, and drugs.

The circumstances of what led up to the Kansas City shooting are unknown, as of 1:30 p.m.