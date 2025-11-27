Nevada leaders condemn violence after 2 West Virginia National Guard members shot in D.C.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two West Virginia National Guard members were shot in Washington, D.C., and a suspect is in custody, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The shooting has prompted reactions from Nevada officials and congressional leaders, who expressed solidarity with the victims and their families.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the news from Washington D.C. today. Our Guardsmen have served alongside members of the West Virginia National Guard during numerous trainings, exercises and overseas deployments. Our two states entered the Union during the Civil War, 'Battle Born,' and we stand beside them and their loved ones today as one National Guard family," said Brig. Gen. D. Rodger Waters, Nevada Adjutant General.

Several members of Nevada's congressional delegation posted their reactions to social media, condemning the act of violence.

"I'm heartbroken to hear two National Guardsmen were shot near the White House earlier today. I'm keeping them and their families in my thoughts and prayers. There's absolutely no place for this kind of violence against the men and women who serve our country. Thank you to the first responders who quickly responded and took a suspect into custody," Sen. Jacky Rosen said.

"Paul and I are praying for the National Guardsmen who were attacked this afternoon, and for their families. This is a horrific attack on volunteers who serve our country, and the perpetrator must be held accountable," Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said.

"Praying for the National Guard members following today's horrific shooting. This kind of violence has no place in America and should be widely condemned by all," Rep. Steven Horsford said.

"I'm horrified by the news that two members of the National Guard were shot today in D.C. I'm keeping them, their families, and every first responder on the scene in my thoughts. Violence has no place in our communities," Rep. Susie Lee said.