Jaya's Law passes unanimously in Nevada Senate Committee, aiming to criminalize wrong-way driving

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Assembly Bill 111, or Jaya's Law, a bill seeking to make wrong-way driving a crime in Nevada, was passed unanimously by the Senate Growth and Infrastructure committee on Wednesday.

Currently, wrong-way driving is treated as a civil offense, which means that drivers who drive on the wrong side of the road may only get a fine.

Jaya's Law, drafted by the family of Jaya Brooks, a child killed in a wrong-way crash on U.S. 95 near the Durango off-ramp, seeks to make wrong-way driving a criminal offense, meaning that drivers can get a misdemeanor for wrong-way driving.

In a rare move, the committee held an immediate work session right after the hearing and after a brief one-minute recess to discuss offline, lawmakers came back and voted unanimously, passing the bill out of the committee.

The bill now heads to the Senate floor, and if passed, heads to Gov. Lombardo.

