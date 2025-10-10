Nevada launches new website to educate voters about election investigations

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar launched a new website Wednesday to educate voters about election investigations and the complaint process.

The site provides information on how to file an election complaint and details the investigative process. It also includes links to quarterly reports about election integrity.

Aguilar said in a statement that while very few complaints show actual violations, every complaint is investigated.

The website allows voters to learn what the Secretary of State's office does to prevent fraud and provides information about the most common complaints regarding election violations.

