Nevada JobConnect hosts week-long job fair, competitive pay top of mind for employers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jobs have been tough to come by over the past few years, but there are companies out there looking for help!

All of this week, Nevada JobConnect is hosting hiring fairs that cater to different industries.

Giving Home Health Care is hiring for multiple positions on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nevada JobConnect, 3405 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas. Dress to impress as recruiters will be conducting onsite interviews.

Terrible’s, White Castle and Jett Gaming is hiring for multiple positions on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nevada JobConnect, 3405 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas and Thursday, March 17, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Henderson JobConnect, 4500 E. Sunset in Henderson, NV.

There will be on-site interviews and job offers for positions up to $15 per hour. All shifts are available. Benefits include paid time-off, medical, bus pass incentives and advancement.

The job fair comes exactly two years after the Las Vegas Strip the entire state of Nevada shut down because of the pandemic.

The Strip was empty and tens of thousands of people lost their jobs.

Everything from schools to hotels, to non-essential businesses, were forced to close their doors with no word on when they’d be able to reopen.

The local economy came to a halt and to this day, we are still hearing of businesses and people that are trying to get back on their feet.

Recruiters say jobs are open and the push to increase salary is top of mind.

"An increase in wages from most employers. People are looking for livable wages right now. gone are the days of trying to survive on minimum wage. People have families,” said Marchele Sneed, a business service manager for JobConnect.