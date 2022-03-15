Employers offering competitive wages as economic prices continue to rise

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Prices continue to rise everywhere. From your rent, to your grocery store bill, and now we are all paying more at the pump!

So if we’re spending more money, then we’ll have to make more money.

A study done by LendingTree, an online loan and financial marketplace, ranks Nevada as 6th for highest wage increases from 2020 to 2021 with a 6.6% increase. The biggest gains were seen in the leisure and hospitality industry.

Kellie Chapman, recently moved back to Las Vegas and was surprised at the cosmopolitan's high dollar offers.

"The wages are definitely starting to match the times. Vegas has been kind of behind in the wage department, which was one of the reasons i moved to Washington. People love to work for companies that pay them what they think they’re worth," said Chapman.

JobConnect is having a hiring event everyday this week. Some of the employers looking for the right talent are the Cosmopolitan, Giving Home Health Care, Terrible’s, White Castle and Jett Gaming.

Business service manager for JobConnect, Marchele Sneed says: "We’ve seen over the past 6 months an increase in wages from most employers. People are looking for livable wages right now. Gone are the days of trying to survive on minimum wage. People have families. The prices for gas, housing, all of that is going up."

As the job market continues to change and become more financially competitive, JobConnect wants to make sure you put your best foot forward potential employers.

"A lot of the challenges that we are having right now is that a lot of our candidates have been in the same position or jobs for several years. Due to the pandemic, they have not stepped out or applied. So a lot of them don’t know how to fill out an application or update their resume. This is a great opportunity for them to come over here," says talent recruiter for Cosmpolitan Pear Santos.

