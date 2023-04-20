Nevada is the 29th state most impacted by dementia, study shows

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada is the 29th state most impacted by dementia according to a study from seniorly.com.

According to the study, ten of the most impacted states are in the southeast, and six of the ten least impacted are in the northeast.

Their study finds that the annual Medicaid cost for dementia is $4,143.

"Americans impacted by dementia know how debilitating it can be physically, emotionally, and financially," officials wrote in a press release to KTNV. "An estimated 6.5 million Americans are living with alzheimer’s – the most common disease that causes dementia -- and that number is expected to swell to 13.8 million by 2060."

This also has an impact on caregivers. Researchers say that the value of unpaid caregiving is $340 billion.

The top 10 states most impacted are Texas, Alabama, Louisiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Researchers also mention that the mortality rate for alzheimer’s is up 72 percent since 2000, while mortality rates have decreased for other leading causes of death such as cancer, stroke, COPD, and heart disease.

Researchers with the study say that there are steps to reduce the risk of developing the disease such as exercise, eating healthy, moderate drinking, maintain social relationships, and exercising the brain.