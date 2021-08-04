Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper May's family speaks at candlelight vigil

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An amazing father, trooper, and husband. That’s how the family of Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May describes him.

On Tuesday night, the community came together to remember the fallen trooper at a candlelight vigil. His widow, Joanna May, was overwhelmed by the support.

“Seeing all of you out here today. It helps to know that I’m not alone,” she said.

The family is speaking publicly for the first time since Trooper May died from his injuries after he was hit by a car during a pursuit last week.

His widow says Trooper May put his family first, especially his kids, no matter what.

“On his days off he would go around the house and try to find things he could fix with Railynn. It was their favorite activity to do together,” she said.

The vigil was hosted by the Injured Police Officer’s Fund, which is selling masks that honor Trooper May to help raise funds for his family.

“We want to do all we can to relieve that burden and that stress from that family,” said Chelsea Stuenkel, the IPOF president. "They’ve been through enough from losing Micah."

Joanna May says he loved his job as a state trooper and keeping the highways safe.

“He found great joy in taking bad people off the road and helping others in need,” she said.

Trooper Travis Smaka, who worked with Trooper May in the same squad, called him the ideal professional.

“He was someone that would never lose his cool. I never saw him anything but calm, cool, and collected,” he said.

Trooper May’s widow says his sacrifice helped save multiple lives.

“We donated his organs and he was able to save four people. It really does mean a lot that you guys are here,” she said.

She says while the pain of losing her husband remains, she’ll never forget the memories of him.

“I will always love you, Micah, forever and always,” she said.

The funeral ceremony for Trooper May is set for Friday and he will be laid to rest at Palm Mortuary on Eastern after a service at Central Church in Henderson. The gravesite service there is open to the public.