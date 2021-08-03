Candlelight vigil for Trooper Micah May scheduled for Tuesday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A candlelight vigil to honor the Nevada Highway Patrol trooper who died last week after an incident involving a carjacker will take place Tuesday night.

Trooper Micah May, 46, was struck by a stolen vehicle on Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue on July 27.

He died a couple of days later at University Medical Center.

RELATED: Law enforcement procession escorts body of fallen Nevada Highway Patrol trooper

The candlelight vigil will take place at 6 p.m. at Police Memorial Park at 3250 Metro Academy Way near Cheyenne Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive.

This Tuesday at 6pm we will be holding a Candlelight Vigil at Police Memorial Park pic.twitter.com/e4hFDfvwSS — IPOF (@IPOFNV) August 1, 2021

The man who was driving the stolen car was shot and killed by Nevada Highway Patrol troopers after he struck May.

Las Vegas police, which is handling the shooting investigation, said that the suspect was attempting to get Trooper May’s gun when he was killed.

RELATED: Las Vegas police provide update on Interstate 15 shooting involving Nevada Highway Patrol

May leaves behind a wife and 2 children. The IPOF is accepting donations on behalf of the family.

