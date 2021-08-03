Watch
Candlelight vigil for Trooper Micah May scheduled for Tuesday night

NEVADA HIGHWAY PATROL
TROOPER MICAH MAY
Posted at 7:10 AM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 10:10:01-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A candlelight vigil to honor the Nevada Highway Patrol trooper who died last week after an incident involving a carjacker will take place Tuesday night.

Trooper Micah May, 46, was struck by a stolen vehicle on Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue on July 27.

He died a couple of days later at University Medical Center.

The candlelight vigil will take place at 6 p.m. at Police Memorial Park at 3250 Metro Academy Way near Cheyenne Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive.

The man who was driving the stolen car was shot and killed by Nevada Highway Patrol troopers after he struck May.

Las Vegas police, which is handling the shooting investigation, said that the suspect was attempting to get Trooper May’s gun when he was killed.

May leaves behind a wife and 2 children. The IPOF is accepting donations on behalf of the family.

