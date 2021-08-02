Las Vegas police to brief media on Interstate 15 shooting involving Nevada Highway Patrol

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Nevada Department of Public Safety and Nevada Highway Patrol will meet with members of the media to discuss additional details of the July 27 officer-involved shooting that occurred on Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue.

The press conference will take place today at 3:30 p.m., in the first-floor media room of the LVMPD’s Headquarters building B located at 400 S. Martin L. King Blvd.

RELATED: Nevada Highway Patrol trooper dies days after being hit on Interstate 15

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May died as a result of the incident.

Police say that 60-year-old Douglas Joseph Claiborne reportedly stole a vehicle and then led law enforcement on a chase that started near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and ended on I-15 near Sahara Avenue.

Claiborne reportedly hit the NHP trooper who was lying stop-sticks on the interstate. After the trooper was struck, he was shot by other NHP troopers.

RELATED: Man shot to death by Nevada Highway Patrol identified

LVMPD is investigating the shooting.

Check back here for a livestream at 3:30 p.m.

RELATED: Law enforcement procession escorts body of fallen Nevada Highway Patrol trooper