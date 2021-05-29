Watch
Local News

Actions

Nevada Highway Patrol says suspected impaired driver struck patrol car

items.[0].image.alt
NHP
may 29 nhp crash 1.jpg
may 29 nhp crash 2.jpg
Posted at 2:53 PM, May 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-29 17:53:31-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol says one of their patrol vehicles was struck by another vehicle while investigating a crash on U.S. 95 northbound at Interstate 15 overnight.

No injuries were reported.

NHP says the driver of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH