Nevada Highway Patrol says suspected impaired driver struck patrol car

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol says one of their patrol vehicles was struck by another vehicle while investigating a crash on U.S. 95 northbound at Interstate 15 overnight.
No injuries were reported.
NHP says the driver of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
#breaking NHP patrol vehicle struck while investigating crash on US95NB at I-15. No injuries reported, driver arrested on suspicion of DUI. Right 2 lanes blocked at this time. Expect delays. #drivesober #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/SblUMQzxYG— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 29, 2021