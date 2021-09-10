Nevada Highway Patrol investigating deadly crash near Interstate 15, Valley of Fire Highway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly rollover crash on Interstate 15 near Valley of Fire Highway northeast of Las Vegas.

Troopers say the crash happened on the northbound off-ramp at Mile Marker 75.

Roads are closed in the area. The Regional Transportation Commission says drivers should plan for "major delays."

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Area near the crash:

