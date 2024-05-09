Nevada Health Link extending special enrollment period for those who no longer qualify for Medicaid

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — State officials are extending a special enrollment period for those who no longer qualify for Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program, also known as CHIP.

This comes after hundreds of thousands of Nevadans were removed from Medicaid after pandemic-era provisions were rolled back at the end of March 2023.

Nationally, about 20 million Americans were removed from the Medicaid program. According to a survey by a group called kFF, 23% of those that were dropped are still uninsured.

Here at home, Nevada Health Link said only about 4% of Nevadans who were deemed ineligible for Medicaid benefits have enrolled in a plan through Nevada Health Link.

"One challenge we are seeing among individuals who have recently lost Medicaid is that they may not have a current mailing address on file with Medicaid, so they might not have received their Medicaid termination letter, and therefore might not be aware that their coverage has ended," said Russell Cook, Executive Director of Nevada Health Link. "We are committed to helping our community understand their options and enroll in a plan that meets their needs and budget ... We want these Nevadans to know that Nevada Health Link is their best option for affordable coverage, and we have a call center and a statewide team of enrollment professionals ready to help them get the coverage they need."

When is the new deadline for the special enrollment period?

Nevada Health Link is extending the special enrollment period through Nov. 30, 2024 so more Nevadans can sign up for health insurance coverage.

Where can I sign up for coverage?

State officials said eligible Nevadans can enroll in state-certified health insurance plans on Nevada Health Link's website, even if they lost their Medicaid benefits more than 60 days prior. They add Nevada Health Link is the only place where consumers can qualify for financial assistance to help offset the cost of premiums.

Will Nevada Health Link contact me?

In addition to extending the special enrollment period, Nevada Health Link is rolling out an SMS texting initiative designed to reach and engage Nevadans who no longer qualify. Cook said the organization expects to reach over 80,000 Nevadans through the campaign. He adds they will only be reaching out through SMS texting to households whose information was received as part of their account transfer process from Medicaid.

How do I know if the text is really from Nevada Health Link?

Legitimate texts from Nevada Health Link will have an image attached to each text with the Nevada health logo and the Nevada State Seal.

What if I need additional help?

Assistance is available online or over the phone. You can visit Nevada Health Link's website or call 1-800-547-2927. The Nevada Health Link Call Center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.