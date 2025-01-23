Nevada hate crime reporting hotline is now up and running

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After nine months of planning, the Nevada statewide hate crime reporting hotline is officially up and running.

Last April, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced his office had received $1,164,424 in federal funding and is the only state this cycle to receive a grant that operates this type of program.

The FBI defines a hate crime as a “criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.”

On Thursday, Ford's office announced the hotline has been launched.

Victims can report hate crimes to 775-687-4283 as well as learn more about services that could provide assistance.

While hotline staff may refer victims to law enforcement, Ford's office says the information the hotline receives will not be reported to law enforcement.

Back in December, Ford told us the hotline was needed due to a rise in hate crimes and attacks in Nevada.

"It is something that is in direct response to what we've seen in the communities, which is an increase in hate crimes whether it be in the Asian community, the African American community, the Jewish community, or what have you," Ford said. "We look to utilize this hotline to provide resources and support for those who are victims of hate crimes. We're proud of this endeavor and are proud to have received funding from the federal government to do this."

After three years of declining numbers, hate crimes in Nevada have spiked over the last year.

State data from Nevada Crime Statistics shows the number of attacks rose from 85 to 146 between 2023 and 2024 or an increase of 71.76%.

Nevada Crime Statistics

Nevada Crime Statistics

Nevada Crime Statistics

When looking at our area specifically, data from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows hate crimes are up more than 234%.

UNLV law professor Frank Rudy Cooper previously told Channel 13 he believes the war overseas and a politically-charged climate both could have led to more hate crime attacks over the past year.

WATCH: Hate crimes are up 234% in Las Vegas. What's going on?

Hate crimes are up 234% in Las Vegas, what's going on?

If you believe you are a victim or have witnessed a hate crime, you can contact the new hotline at 775-687-4283.

In addition to the hotline, you can also contact the FBI and submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov or submit an incident report to the Anti-Defamation League.