Nevada receives grant to establish state-run hate crime reporting hotline

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new grant from the Department of Justice will be used to set up a Nevada hate crime reporting hotline.

Earlier this month, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced his office will receive $1,164,424 in funding.

Nevada is the only state this cycle that will receive the grant.

"In seeking justice for hate crimes, it is important to remember victims need resources and support to feel safe and valued in their communities," Ford said. "This funding will aid in bridging the gap between hate crime victims and the services available to them."

The funding will be used to establish policies and procedures for the hotline, implementing focused training for staff regarding the new hotline, hiring new staff members, and integrating the hotline into the Attorney General office's preexisting Constituent Services framework.

The FBI defines a hate crime as a “criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.”

According to the latest data from the Department of Justice, which includes statistics from 2020 to 2022, overall hate crimes in Nevada are down.

Department of Justice

If you believe you are a victim or a witness of a hate crime, you can report it to the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or by submitting a tip at tips.fbi.gov.