Nevada has more than $950 million in unclaimed property; How to check for, claim yours

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials say the state is holding more than $950 million in unclaimed property and are encouraging residents to search for and claim theirs.

How to search for unclaimed property

Nevadans can search their name, a maiden name or the name of their business or nonprofit for free at ClaimItNevada.org.

Unclaimed property is any financial asset with no activity by its owner for a certain period of time, generally three years.

This includes bank accounts, un-cashed payroll checks, insurance checks, traveler's checks, utility deposits, gift certificates, stocks, bonds, mutual funds, dividends, insurance policy benefits, or claim payments, safe deposit box contents, oil and gas royalties, court deposits, and much more.

"Since I took office, we have returned over $128 million in unclaimed property back to Nevadans,” said Treasurer Zach Conine in a press release.

“Our team works diligently every day to reunite Nevadans with their unclaimed property. We encourage everyone to visit our website to see if we’re holding onto any unclaimed property which is owed to them.”

Whats is the Unclaimed Property Program?

Nevada’s Unclaimed Property Program works with businesses that are holding funds owed to others to identify these funds and remit them to the state.

Businesses are required to report to the program every year, regardless of whether they have unclaimed property or not.

Once the state has received the funds, the program works directly with Nevadans to return their missing money.

When the program receives unclaimed property, it is held in perpetuity by the state until its rightful owner can be found.

Nevada State Treasurer’s Office

The Unclaimed Property Program also works on special projects and initiatives throughout the year. For instance, in 2019, the office worked to find and return unclaimed property to Nevada’s nonprofit organizations. Similarly, in 2020 and 2021, the program identified and returned over $2.3 million in lost property to Nevada’s unemployment insurance claimants.

For more information on Unclaimed Property Division, visit nevadatreasurer.gov.

Information provided by the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office.