Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak to appoint new lieutenant governor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada is getting a new lieutenant governor this week.

Gov. Steve Sisolak will announce the appointment on Thursday, according to his office. This comes after Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall left office in September to work in the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

The appointment will be announced in a press conference at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Las Vegas.

The new lieutenant governor is expected to hold the post at least until the November election in 2022. At least three people have announced their candidacy for the statewide office, including Henderson Mayor Debra March, Las Vegas Councilman Stavros Anthony and Kimi Cole, chair of the Nevada Democratic Rural Caucus.