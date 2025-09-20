Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo discusses lithium mining potential at Latin Chamber event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds gathered at a lunch for one of the valley's most active chambers of commerce where Gov. Joe Lombardo spoke on a wide range of topics.

Nevada Governor Discusses Lithium Mining Potential at Latin Chamber Event

Lombardo told the Latin Chamber of Commerce he has more to do in a second term, including developing lithium mining. He noted that Nevada is home to the world's largest lithium deposits, and that it was a missed opportunity not to quickly mine and refine the material.

"That's a long term economic salvation," Lombardo said. "I'll use the word salvation. Salvation for the State of Nevada."

In his remarks with Latin Chamber President Peter Guzman, Lombardo also touted recent gains by schools in Clark County and said he was disappointed that his crime bill failed to pass in the 2025 Legislature.



