Watch
Local News

Actions

Nevada GOP censures elections official who defended results

items.[0].image.alt
John Locher/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, people wait in line at an early voting location at the culinary workers union hall in Las Vegas. Nevada's Republican Party voted to censure the secretary of state, accusing her of failing to fully investigate allegations of fraud in the 2020 election. Barbara Cegavske says there was no fraud and that her own party is attacking her for refusing to "put my thumb on the scale of democracy." Cegavske, the only Republican statewide office holder in Nevada, said members of her party are disappointed with the election results and believe fraud occurred "despite a complete lack of evidence to support that belief." (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Nevada Elections Official Censured
Posted at 3:10 PM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 18:10:17-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada's Republican Party voted to censure the secretary of state, accusing her of failing to fully investigate allegations of fraud in the 2020 election.

She says there was no widespread fraud and that her own party is attacking her for refusing to put her "thumb on the scale of democracy."

Barbara Cegavske, the only Republican statewide officeholder in Nevada, said members of her party are disappointed with the election results and believe fraud occurred "despite a complete lack of evidence to support that belief."

Cegavske has repeatedly defended the results that show now-President Joe Biden won the state as reliable and accurate despite attacks from former President Donald Trump and other Republicans.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH