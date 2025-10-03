Nevada gaming pioneer Tony Alamo Sr. dies at 84

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada is mourning a pioneer in the state's gaming industry.

Thursday, Tony Alamo Sr., a Cuban immigrant who came to the United States for a better life, has died at 84.

WATCH | Remembering Tony Alamo Sr.

Alamo started as a hotel janitor and learned to deal cards, ultimately rising to become president of Circus Circus. He also served as president of the Desert Inn, led the opening of MGM Grand, helped operate the Monte Carlo and ultimately retired as senior vice president of the Mandalay Resort Group.

Alamo is also the namesake of the Tony Alamo Elementary School in Las Vegas.