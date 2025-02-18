Nevada film bill is back. Lawmakers taking action on motion picture tax incentives for the state

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lawmakers in the Nevada Assembly on Monday read a bill aimed at making Las Vegas into "Hollywood East."

Assembly Bill 238, named the Nevada Studio Infrastructure Jobs and Workforce Training Act, would provide up to $95 million in transferable tax credits to film studios that do business in Nevada. The bill is sponsored by Assemblymembers Sandra Jauregui, D-Clark County, and Daniele Monroe-Moreno, D-Clark County.

The bill has been referred to the Committee of Revenue.

Studios would be required to build in Nevada and shoot their productions here. The bill would also establish a vocational training program for film production to help people looking to start a career in film production.

It's not the first iteration of a bill like this. State Sen. Roberta Lange, D-Clark County, has been a key figure in championing motion picture tax credits in Nevada for years, introducing a multi-million dollar tax incentive bill, SB496, before it died at the tail end of the 2023 legislative session due to a lack of time. She vowed to return to the topic.

Not all among state leadership — such as Gov. Joe Lombardo — fully support bringing the film industry to Nevada, though. At least, not through tax credits, which Lombardo says will cost the state too much money. In an exclusive interview with Channel 13, Lombardo expressed further skepticism by saying it also comes down to the length of the state's commitment.

"And I just don't see that being good policy, good investments for the constituents and the state of Nevada," Lombardo said. "And you also have to be really careful in trying to convince the public it's a good way to do business when they see that there's such massive companies and there's a need in there."

▶ Watch Gov. Joe Lombardo opposes teacher strikes, film tax credit in exclusive interview with Channel 13

Gov. Lombardo opposes teacher strikes, film tax credit in exclusive interview

Still, movie studios like Sony Pictures and Warner Bros Discovery have already expressed their intent to call Las Vegas home — with Sony saying they're "shovel ready" for their Summerlin site and Warner Bros working closely with UNLV to build up property in the southwest.



Channel 13 Senior Political Reporter Steve Sebelius contributed to this report.



Do you have questions about the Legislature, politics, elections or laws in Nevada? Email us using the Ask Steve link on our website.