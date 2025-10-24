Nevada federal workers can apply for unemployment benefits during government shutdown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Federal workers furloughed and impacted by the government shutdown can apply for unemployment benefits in Nevada.

Channel 13 reached out to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) for more information on what resources are available for more than 22,000 federal workers affected in our state.

DETR told us in addition to furloughed workers being able to apply for benefits, workers with reduced hours may also qualify for partial benefits. If you're still working, but not receiving any pay, you may also qualify.

There is a big caveat, though.

Federal workers who receive unemployment benefits during the shutdown must repay it once the federal government authorizes back pay. By law, federal workers are guaranteed back pay from a shutdown.

So, essentially, you're just receiving a "loan" from DETR.

What to be aware of when filing

DETR says affected employees should file claims in the state where your last official station was located, otherwise file in the state you live in. For Nevadans, you can apply at nui.nv.gov.

Once filed, it typically takes DETR up to two weeks to establish monetary eligibility for claims once they have all your documentation. They said you can speed this process up by giving them your most recent pay stub, SF-8, SF-50 or last year's W-2.

Don't be alarmed if you see a "monetary determination" of $0 in benefits. DETR says this is normal because the federal government doesn't automatically report wages to the state. Once wages are verified by DETR, you will get a revised determination.

Also important to note, as a furloughed federal employee, you do not have to actively search for work each week during the shutdown. However, despite the waiver, you still have to file a weekly certification to receive benefits. You can do this online as well at nui.nv.gov.

If you were in the Deferred Resignation Program

Things are slightly different if you're an employee affected by the Deferred Resignation Program. When the program ended on Sept. 30, 2025, these employees became unemployed and may qualify for benefits.

But, since this program was voluntary, DETR says you have to complete an online fact-finding questionnaire explaining why you left, and you have to actively search for work each week to remain eligible.

Looking for more career opportunities or resources, find your local EmployNV Career Hub here.