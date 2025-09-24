Nevada Ethics Commission rules on Clark County commissioners who accepted Formula 1 tickets

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Commission on Ethics recently ruled on a case regarding the Clark County Commission and whether its members were following the rules.

The Ethics Commission resolved the case involving four current Clark County commissioners and one former commissioner who accepted Formula 1 tickets.

It's a case Senior Political Reporter Steve Sebelius first told you about last summer after Tick Segerblom posted a letter on X detailing the investigation. Commissioners Justin Jones and Jim Gibson later confirmed they'd received a similar letter.

Ultimately, James Gibson, Justin Jones, William McCurdy III, Tick Segerblom, and former commissioner Ross Miller were formally admonished.

Under the agreement, Clark County will now create a new Ethics Officer to oversee education and compliance

The commissioners also agreed to work with the county on a formal policy that spells out when and how elected officials can attend major events.

"The Formula 1 case highlights the importance of transparency and complying with the disclosure requirements of the ethics law," the Ethics Commission said in a new release regarding the decision. "It is critical that public officers disclose gifts when the person who gave the gift comes before them in future matters."