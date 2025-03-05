'Nevada does not have tolls on public roads': NDOT issues warning on toll road scams

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Last week, we told you about the rise in toll road scams affecting drivers on Nevada roadways. Now, NDOT and other state agencies have released a warning on these scams.

The scam appears in the form of text messages to victims claiming they have outstanding toll fees and they need to pay via a website to avoid being reported to the DMV. NDOT claims that the scam is even reaching victims outside the state.

"Nevada does not have tolls on public roads, meaning that any claims of toll road fees in the state of Nevada are illegitimate," NDOT said in a press release.

You can learn more about how to recognize suspicious fraud texts at the Federal Trade Commission's website in addition to reporting suspected scams.

