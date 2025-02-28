Toll text scam on the rise: What Las Vegas drivers need to know

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you’ve ever driven through a toll booth and forgotten to pay, you might expect to get a notice.

But even if you haven’t, scammers are betting you’ll fall for their latest scheme, a fake toll payment text designed to steal your personal and financial information.

Toll scam text messages have skyrocketed across the country, and experts say even drivers in Nevada, where there are no toll roads, are falling victim.

Las Vegas resident Anna Mejia said she has received multiple text messages demanding payment for an unpaid toll. But she knew something wasn’t right.

"I automatically thought it was a scam," Mejia said.

Mejia, who hasn’t used a toll road in months, says she simply deletes the messages.

But cybersecurity experts warn that thousands of people are unknowingly clicking the links and paying the price.

According to Frank Teruel, Arkose Labs' Chief Operating Officer, toll fraud scams have increased dramatically over the past year.

"We’ve seen an 800% increase in toll fraud scams," Teruel said.

He explains that the scam works so well because it plays on fear and confusion.

"That’s what makes this so dangerous. People see the message and think, ‘Yeah, I probably did forget to pay.’"

And even in areas with no toll roads—like Nevada—drivers are still falling victim.

"Most people would say, ‘Wait a minute, there are no tolls in Vegas, so what am I worried about?’ But then they think, ‘Well, I was in New Jersey last week—maybe that’s it.’"

How the Scam Works

The fake messages often claim that you failed to pay a toll and must do so immediately to avoid penalties or legal action. Scammers include a link that takes victims to a phishing website, where they are tricked into entering their credit card or bank information.

"You think, ‘Whew, I avoided penalties,’ and don’t even know there’s a problem until you check your bank account and see it’s been drained," Teruel warned.

How to Protect Yourself

Experts say the best way to avoid falling victim to toll scams is to stay vigilant and take the following steps:



Do not click on suspicious links in text messages or emails.



Verify any toll payments directly through your official toll provider’s website.



Report scam texts to the Federal Trade Commission atreportfraud.ftc.gov.



Be skeptical—especially if you haven’t driven on a toll road recently.

And while blocking the number might seem like a quick fix, Teruel says that won’t stop the scammers.

"Scammers use bots to generate thousands of random numbers, so even if you block one, they’ll just send the same scam from a different number."

For Mejia, avoiding the scam has been easy, but the constant messages are frustrating.

"This is the second time I got one, just this morning and again two, three days ago," she said.

Toll agencies will not contact you via text message. If you receive a suspicious toll notice, check directly with your state’s toll website rather than clicking on any links.

If you know you haven’t been on a toll road, report the scam to the FTC atreportfraud.ftc.gov.