Nevada DMV to begin accepting walk-in customers on Wednesdays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers are being given more options as the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles announces changes to their walk-in policy.

According to the DMV, starting on July 12, the agency will begin seeing customers that don't have an appointment on "Walk-In Wednesdays" and will also allow customers to schedule appointments on Saturdays for the first time ever.

"Staffing on Saturdays has always been challenging but the demand for services on our walk-in day is very high," DMV Director Julie Butler explained. "This will allow us to put our best foot forward and ensure we help as many walk-in customers as we can."

Wednesdays will also be unavailable for appointments starting on July 12. However, starting on July 15, customers can book appointments every Saturday,

Customers checking in at an office during Walk-In Wednesdays will generally be issued a ticket with a return time. Once they come back at that time, they'll be issued a call number for their turn at a window.

So when's the best time to go?

"One pattern we see with our walk-in days is that customers will start lining up sometimes as early as 3 a.m. to get a return ticket. We strongly advise against doing that," Butler said. "We see lulls in foot traffic in the later part of the morning and the mid-afternoon. If our offices look extraordinarily busy, try coming back in an hour or so if your schedule allows."

Butler adds that common transactions, like registration renewals, are available to complete online at dmv.nv.gov through the "MyDMV" service.