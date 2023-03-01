Nevada DMV hampered by staffing shortages months after appointment-only switch

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada DMV switched over to appointment-only operations over the summer.

The department hoped that the change would help eliminate long lines at their offices and in a way, it worked. However, instead of people waiting in line at the DMV for hours, many are now waiting weeks to be seen.

"It's been very frustrating. I mean, a couple of times, I wanted to just throw my hands up and go home and never go anywhere else again,” said Cherlyn Branton, who is physically disabled and claims she had to wait weeks to get her handicap placard replaced after it was stolen.

Branton said she was told to visit a local DMV office for a quick replacement but after realizing there were no appointments available in the near future, she showed up in-person hoping somebody would help.

"I was told I could hang around outside all day but I wouldn't get in to see anyone,” Branton said.

Kevin Malone with the Nevada DMV the situation was unfortunate because typically, he said, the DMV tries to be as accommodating as possible for people with physical disabilities.

"We don't want to turn anyone away who is severely disabled when they're in a time crunch,” Malone said.

Malone also addressed the lengthy wait times for appointments with the Nevada DMV .

“We're running about four weeks behind on appointments and we would really like to cut that number down but we are dealing with staffing shortages,” Malone said.

At the beginning of February, 49 positions were open in Las Vegas DMV offices.

Meantime, Cherlyn hopes her experience sparks change for others who may need help right away.

"I'm one of the ones that's lucky that has help. I have people that actually care about me and getting what I need. There are some people that if the struggle is too hard, they lose," Branton said.

Branton got her placard on Saturday morning, which is the only day the Nevada DMV offers walk-in appointments, but says she had to wait four hours.

The DMV said there are plans to transition the majority of services online within the next 2 years.