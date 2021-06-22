Nevada Dept. of Employment announces return of regular unemployment requirements

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announces that several emergency regulations passed during the pandemic to keep unemployed Nevadan’s safe, expired June 19, 2021.

With the expiration of the emergency regulations and the decrease in Nevada’s unemployment rate, the eligibility requirements for unemployment will go back to what they were pre-pandemic. Unemployment has always been a temporary bridge to help those who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own, return to the workforce.

The emergency regulations allowed DETR to process claims without having to adjudicate issues of Deductible Income, Next to Last Employer Separation and Able and Available status. With the expiration of the regulations there are three changes that may affect claimant eligibility or benefits:

Deductible Income – Normally, unemployment benefits are reduced by the amount of severance, pension (with certain exceptions), sick or annual leave payouts that a claimant received after separating from their employer. This has always been a UI requirement which was relaxed during the pandemic.

Next to Last Employer Separation – DETR has always reviewed to see if a claimant separated from their last employer for cause or quit without good cause. If they had been with their most recent employer less than 16 weeks, this review will again also apply to their next to last employer.

Able and Available – All UI claimants must be able and available to seek and accept full-time work to continue to be eligible for unemployment benefits. This requirement was waived while business operations were limited due to COVID; it is once again required to be eligible.

There is no change for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claimants.