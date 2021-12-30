Watch
Nevada casinos go record 9 months with $1B in house winnings

John Locher/AP
FILE - In this June 24, 2021, file photo, visitors crowd the casino during the opening night of the Resorts World Las Vegas hotel-casino in Las Vegas. Nevada casinos set a record in November, reporting a ninth straight month of $1 billion or more in house winnings in a sign that business in the nation's tourist dependent gambling mecca has returned to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Posted at 11:21 PM, Dec 29, 2021
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada casinos set a record in November, reporting a ninth straight month of $1 billion or more in house winnings.

A Nevada Gaming Control Board report on Wednesday showed the nation's tourist-dependent gambling mecca has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The nine-month streak beat the previous record of eight consecutive months set from October 2006 to May 2007.

The report comes with newly renamed Harry Reid International Airport reporting passenger traffic has also ramped up nearly to levels reached two years ago.

The former McCarran International Airport handled almost 4 million arriving and departing passengers in November, down just 4.4% from the same month in 2019.

