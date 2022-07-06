Nevada casinos awarded over $30 million in June

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Boyd Gaming Casino said they awarded more than $30 million dollars to players during the month of June.

The announcement was made in a press release and noted that players won jackpots of $10,000 or more at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam’s Town, Cannery, California, Fremont, Main Street Station, and Jokers Wild.

A rundown of the winners and where they won can be seen below: