Las Vegas local wins $300k jackpot at Aliante Casino Hotel Spa

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Boyd Gaming sent news on Wednesday that a Las Vegas local hit more than a $300,000 jackpot playing IGT’s Game King™ video poker game with sequential royal flush progressives on Tuesday, June 7.

The casino said the guest who has lived in the Aliante area for more than a decade, was playing video poker at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. After making a $5 wager, the winner hit a rare sequential royal flush jackpot totaling $314,911.

Boyd Gaming A Las Vegas local won a $300k jackpot at Aliante Casino Hotel Spa. The local requested to remain anonymous.

The local resident, who requested to remain anonymous according to the casino, frequently visits the Aliante and has been playing on the same bank of video poker machines for years, winning a few royal flush jackpots at the property.

He plans to use some of his winnings to go on road trips.