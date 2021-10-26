Nevada authorities join forces for crosswalk safety enforcement on Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local law enforcement came together to promote crosswalk safety on Tuesday morning.

The initiative comes ahead of Halloween - a day that many children will be walking across roadways all over the valley.

Pedestrian Tammy Wotton was trying to cross the street on Boulder Highway and Twain Avenue, where officials were holding Tuesday’s demonstration, when she almost got struck by a semi-truck while she was in the crosswalk.

TRIGGER WARNING ⚠️ As officers were doing a demo on crosswalk safety this morning, THIS HAPPENED. She did all the right things! Pressed the button, waited, then walked. This shows just how dangerous this intersection is Boulder & Twain! More on this story on @KTNV midday. pic.twitter.com/FZChuvtnCW — Zora Asberry (@ZoraAsberryKTNV) October 26, 2021

“We’re out here on Boulder Highway which unfortunately for 2021 is in fact the deadliest road for pedestrians in Clark County. We are at a crosswalk doing enforcement today to highlight a driver's responsibility to people when they’re crossing the street," said Erin Breen, director of Road Equity Alliance Project UNLV.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Nevada Highway Patrol, and Clark County School District police joined the enforcement on Boulder Highway.

Traffic safety officials chose the intersection because they say it is an area that sees frequent car crashes involving pedestrians.

Most recently a family - two adults and a child - were struck just a few weeks ago while crossing Boulder Highway.

Nevada law states that you must yield to a pedestrian while they are traveling on your half of the road and those who don’t stop will get a ticket.

“Those who don’t stop for folks in the crosswalk deserve a ticket," Breen said.