'The Crosswalk Fairy' will be out on Boulder Highway in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Road Equity Alliance Project says the "Crosswalk Fairy" will make its debut on the morning of Oct. 26 to help drivers, walkers, parents and kids remember the rules of the road as this is the most dangerous time of year for vulnerable road users.

Be on the lookout for the fairy on Boulder Highway, a street with a long reputation for being dangerous for those not in vehicles.

So far this year, there have been four pedestrians killed, four critically injured and one bicyclist killed on the street.

Two of the critical injuries happened on Oct. 16 in the dark, when two adults and an infant were crossing at the crosswalk and were struck by a vehicle, the young man was then also struck by an RV.

The crash force ejected the infant from his stroller, and he sustained critical injuries, as did the 19-year-old man.

The organization reminds drivers and pedestrians as the three-day Nevada Day/Halloween weekend approaches to be aware of their surroundings while on the road.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Traffic, Clark County School District Police, North Las Vegas Police, Henderson Police and Nevada Highway Patrol will all be taking part tomorrow.