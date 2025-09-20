Nevada attorney general reaches settlement with RealPage over rent pricing algorithms

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced a first-of-its-kind settlement with RealPage, a company accused of limiting competition in the rental market through algorithmic rent pricing.



WATCH | Channel 13 is following the latest developments from Sept. 19, 2025

Nevada AG Reaches Settlement With RealPage Over Rent Pricing Algorithms

Six of the nation's biggest landlords are accused of using RealPage's algorithms to fix rent prices and harm renters. Some of those companies had units in the Las Vegas Valley.

Under the agreement announced Friday, RealPage must change how it uses private data to set rent recommendations. The company will also contribute $200,000 to rent relief programs and face new oversight from the state.

Ford said the deal brings meaningful relief to Nevada renters and sends a clear message that his office will hold companies accountable if they take advantage of consumers.

"Understand this: if any company is defrauding Nevadans, under my administration this Office of Attorney General will — without fear or favor — take you on, and ensure that you are held accountable," Ford said.

RealPage was accused of providing daily pricing recommendations back to competing landlords, allowing those landlords to work together to keep prices high.

In a press release issued Friday, RealPage denied the allegations made by Ford and said they agreed to settle to avoid legal costs and distractions. They said in part:

RealPage denies the allegations made by the Nevada Attorney General and resolved this matter to avoid the costs and distraction of potential litigation. RealPage’s solutions have always been legally compliant and are easily configurable as laws change or legal interpretations evolve. RealPage’s revenue management software has been reviewed over the years both by experienced antitrust counsel and, in 2017, by the U.S. Department of Justice without objection. After rental prices increased (along with home prices and many other consumer goods) due to a severe shortage of supply and other reasons associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, housing affordability became a center point for politicians and regulators. Although RealPage has always used data responsibly and in a pro-competitive, legally compliant manner, in response to legislative activity, RealPage previously modified its revenue management software to remove nonpublic data of unaffiliated properties from the calculation of rent recommendations for all customers’ properties.

“We are gratified we found a path forward with the State of Nevada,” said Dana Jones, RealPage CEO and President. “RealPage remains proud of the role we play in facilitating affordable housing for renters in Nevada, advocating for the responsible use of data across our industry, and standing up for our industry so that everyone, including renters and housing providers, in the housing ecosystem benefits.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.