Nevada agencies responding to impacts of recent heavy rain, snow around the state

(KTNV) — The 2022-2023 winter weather season has been a wet one for Nevada. Mudslides, flooding and debris have caused road closures statewide.

Now Governor Joe Lombardo and multiple state agencies are trying to quickly improve hazardous conditions. The efforts include a dispatch of Clark County's own public works team to clear bridges in northern Nevada.

“I’m grateful for the outstanding efforts of our first responders and for the resiliency of Nevadans throughout the unprecedented storms this winter. I urge all Nevadans to continue to stay safe and remain prepared over the next few days,” Gov. Lombardo said Tuesday.

Wednesday, the Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon had a delayed opening due to flash flooding, Pahrump saw rain and hail, and areas of Laughlin flooded.

A rain gauge showed just over an inch of rain in the Laughlin area.

The governor went up in the air Wednesday to take a look at some affected areas in northern Nevada, where the nearly 50 feet of seasonal snowfall in the Lake Tahoe Basin are and will cause problems with snowmelt flooding downstream.

Today, we're touring some of the areas impacted by the recent storms and flooding in northern Nevada.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office shared a video showing water making travel in the area hazardous Thursday. State Route 319 was shut down, but has since been upgraded to allow one-lane travel.

The Nevada Division of Emergency Management has also requested Clark County Public Works staff to head to northern Nevada to aid flood-prevention efforts using heavy machinery to clear massive debris in the Carson River area.

Taking a break from their efforts helping with storm clean-up and flood prevention efforts in Northern Nevada. Our Clark County Public Works team:



▪️Marco Macias - Road Maintenance Supervisor

Marco Macias - Road Maintenance Supervisor
Jon Townsend, Billy Berkey, Tom Kelly - Heavy Equipment Operators

Channel 13's forecasters predict Southern Nevada will likely stay dry in the coming days, with the return of rain chances early next week.