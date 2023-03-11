Severe weather prompts emergency declaration in northern Nevada

(KTNV) — Ongoing severe weather conditions in northern Nevada prompted Gov. Joe Lombardo to declare a state of emergency on Friday night.

Since Thursday, heavy rainfall has caused flooding and infrastructure damage in Churchill, Douglas and Lyon counties, the governor's office stated in a news release. And state officials anticipate more damage in the region as these weather conditions persist.

The emergency declaration is intended to enable impacted counties to receive state and federal assistance to protect their residents and repair storm damage, the governor's office stated.

"I urge all Nevadans to stay safe, travel cautiously, and to follow all local guidance throughout the continuation of this severe weather," Lombardo stated.

If the weather worsens, the governor may amend his declaration to include additional counties and tribal nations, his office noted.

Southern Nevada saw a a few rain showers on Friday, but wind is expected to have the biggest impact over the weekend.

The National Weather Service's Las Vegas field officer issued a wind advisory for Southern Nevada, northwest Arizona and southeastern California through 10 p.m. on Friday.

Winds of 30 to 40 mph with higher gusts are likely across much of the region today. A Wind Advisory remains in effect through 10 PM for portions of southern Nevada, northwest Arizona, and southeastern California. #cawx #azwx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/vM0EQWgetV — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 10, 2023

Looking ahead to the weekend, wind gusts of up to 40 mph are in the forecast on Saturday, according to Channel 13 meteorologists. Saturday will be sunny, with highs in the low 70s.

Sunday, expect highs in the low 70s with breezes under 15 mph and mostly sunny weather.

Watch the full forecast with Channel 13 meteorologists at ktnv.com/weather.