13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, March 10, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's already windy at sunrise, and southwest gusts at 35 mph are with us during the morning commute. Gusts reach 40 mph at midday and 45 mph this afternoon, before lingering at 40 mph this evening and tonight. Mostly cloudy conditions may produce a few rain showers in Las Vegas between this morning, this afternoon, and this evening, although any amounts would be light. Temperatures are in the upper 50s and low 60s at daybreak, and highs will reach near 70° today. The freezing level with this system is around 9,000 feet, which means a mix of rain and snow for Lee Canyon and Mt. Charleston alongside some 65 mph gusts and highs in the 40s. It's still windy tonight, with lows in the mid 50s and lingering clouds. Saturday sees 40 mph gusts, increasing sun, and highs in the low 70s. We spring forward Saturday night, and Sunday should be a perfect finish to the weekend weather-wise, with highs in the low 70s, breezes under 15 mph, and mostly sunny weather. Monday remains mild (low 70s) and calm (winds under 15 mph) with more sun than clouds. Southwest gusts to 30 mph return on Tuesday, when clouds thicken and a small 10% shower chance develops as highs return to the mid 70s. A better chance of showers on Wednesday (30%) with a slight drop to the upper 60s as west winds gust to 25 mph. Thursday sees northwest breezes at 15-25 mph and highs in the mid 60s despite a mostly sunny sky.