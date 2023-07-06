Nevada AG Ford announces $285 million settlement with Walgreens over opioid epidemic

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — The state of Nevada has been fighting major companies for their role in the opioid epidemic. Today, Attorney General Aaron Ford announced the latest victory.

Walgreens has agreed to settle the state's suit against the chain, agreeing to pay $285 million. This brings the total amount of recovered money in the opioid cases brought by Ford to $1.1 billion.

His office says this is the last of the defendants in the state's opioid litigation.

“When I first took office as attorney general, I made it clear that seeking justice for those harmed by the opioid epidemic was one of my top priorities,” said AG Ford. “We have made it clear time and time again that those who harm Nevadans will be held accountable - today’s settlement is only the latest example. I want to thank my staff and the law firm of Eglet Adams for the work they have done to ensure these settlements were possible and this money comes to Nevada to help its residents.”

Over $98 million will go directly to the state's Fund for Resilient Nevada, while more than $116 million will be allocated to the One Nevada Agreement.

The One Nevada Agreement on Allocation of Opioid Recoveries determines exactly where money will be distributed across the state from various lawsuits and settlements related to the opioid crisis in Nevada.

Nevada Legislature created the Fund for a Resiliant Nevada to make sure money goes to evidence-based programs and identify critical needs for attacking the negative impacts of opioids in the state.