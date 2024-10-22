Nellis Air Force Base, VA preparing for emergency medical exercises

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a few weeks, you could see more emergency vehicles than normal at Nellis Air Force Base.

That's because they are partnering with the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, hospitals and community emergency services for Operation Dark Cloud II.

That is scheduled for Nov. 4 through Nov. 6.

The operation is a full-scale emergency medical exercise that tests and evaluates the activation of Southern Nevada's patient reception capabilities, including identifying and reporting available beds and transporting patients in real-time.

"These exercises test our community's ability to support the community patient reception ability," said Felix Acevedo Jr., VASNHS Emergency Preparedness Program Manager. "It's critical that we are able to work together as a community to demonstrate the capability to respond to situations that impact our community and others; whether they are civilian, military, or veteran."

It begins with a tabletop exercise on logistical planning after a simulated disaster in another state.

After coordinating with community partners, simulated patients will arrive at Nellis Air Force Base on Nov. 6 to be assessed and transported to hospitals throughout Clark County.

The last exercise of this scale was in May 2023.