Nellis Air Force Base reinstates Trusted Traveler Program for base visitors

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Trusted Traveler Programs across the country are being reinstated, and that includes Nellis Air Force Base here in Las Vegas.

The program was temporarily suspended following attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas earlier this year.

During the suspension, all visitors who did not have a Department of Defense ID card had to have a base pass from the Visitor Control Center to access the grounds, even with a DOD ID holder.

Effective immediately, active duty personnel, retirees, DoD civilians, and Reserve and Guard members with a common access card may bring visitors onto the base. Visitors must present either a Real ID or two forms of identification.

A pass is still required for all other visitors, which can be obtained at the Visitor Control Center.

