Neil Sackmary, Nevada Coin Mart owner and familiar face to Las Vegas viewers, passes away

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Neil Sackmary, a familiar face to Las Vegas viewers, passed away earlier this week at age 52.

A trusted voice and owner of Nevada Coin Mart, Neil spent decades as a respected gemologist and jeweler in our community.

He was also known for his strong ties to law enforcement, including his “Trooper Talk” segments with Nevada State Troopers. Neil was the primary sponsor of the Injured Police Officers Fund, an organization that provides financial support to police officers and their families when they are injured or killed in the line of duty.

Channel 13 viewers will recognize Neil from his role as a "trusted advisor" on the Las Vegas Morning Blend for many years, since the program's inception in 2010.

Neil leaves behind a lasting impact on Las Vegas and the many people who knew him.

For those who would like to pay their respects, funeral services are open to the public at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 24 at the Palm Northwest Mortuary & Cemetery, located at 6701 N. Jones Blvd.