Neighbors on edge after alleged squatters move in near Torrey Pines and Smoke Ranch

Police are investigating a home near Torrey Pines and Smoke Ranch believed to have been taken over by squatters.

"I'm just a no drama person," said neighbor Melvin Brown, "I don't want any drama."

Police say drama moved in next door. Detectives say they've arrested two women who were inside the home for outstanding warrants. It's believed the women and possibly others are squatting.

"Police can't get in, I don't know what the deal is," said Brown.

According to law enforcement, detectives cannot enter a home without a warrant absent an exigent circumstance. That can make it more difficult to track down and identify alleged squatters.

"It's a frightening thing not to know who they are," said one woman. The neighbor was too afraid to be identified.

This, after an unrelated crime about four blocks away.

"They shot her dead, in her own driveway," said the woman.

Police say Sheri Aoyagi was killed after running into burglars outside her home. Two suspects have been arrested in this case.

Regardless, the incident has people in the neighborhood on high alert.

13 Action News knocked on the door of the alleged squatters but the people inside did not open the door. Right now, neighbors say they only want peace even if the people inside are squatting.

We'll continue to follow this developing story.