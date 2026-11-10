Need a power nap? A Las Vegas sleep expert says this is how long it should last

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you need a quick nap to get through the day, there’s some good news: that afternoon power nap may actually help give you the reset you need.

But how long you sleep matters.

I asked Dr. Jerry Hu of Nevada Dental Sleep how long someone should nap if the goal is to wake up feeling refreshed and recharged, rather than even more tired and groggy.

Hu said the key is keeping the nap short.

“If my purpose of this nap is to get me to have a little bit more energy and have me get that little reset, keep going and do a better job, then it has to be under 30 minutes,” Hu said. “Now, I recommend generally 10 minutes to 29 minutes, because if you go over 30 minutes, you're going to go into deeper stages of sleep.”

According to Hu, once you start moving into those deeper stages of sleep, waking up can become more difficult and leave you feeling groggy instead of refreshed.

That means you don't necessarily have to feel guilty about closing your eyes for a few minutes during the day.

Hu describes a short power nap as a kind of “reset button,” giving your body and mind a chance to recharge before getting on with the rest of the day.

His recommendation: keep that nap between about 10 and 29 minutes if your goal is to wake up refreshed and ready to go.

So, if you're someone who needs a little afternoon shut-eye, go ahead and take the nap. Just consider setting an alarm before you do.