Need a job? Get paid to spend your summer at Cowabunga water parks

It might still be winter on the calendar, but the weather is reminding us of summer and reminding many of us of cooling off with a quick dip.

While the local water parks aren't open quite yet, it won't be much longer as Cowabunga Vegas water parks are getting ready for the season.

2017 Throwback: Justin Bruce does a live weather forecast from the wave pool of Cowabunga Bay

Justin Bruce does weather forecast from Cowabunga Bay

Cowabunga Bay in Henderson and Cowabunga Canyon in Summerlin are looking to hire more than 1,000 seasonal team members for summer 2026.

Positions are available in water safety, food & beverage, admissions, park services, maintenance, and other guest-facing roles.

“We’re looking for energetic individuals who bring a positive, can-do attitude and a passion for creating great guest experiences,” says Cade Vereen, Vice President of Operations for the two Cowabunga Vegas waterparks. “Our team members gain valuable life skills like communication, teamwork, time management, and problem-solving—all while having fun and making lasting friendships.”

To apply and join the team at either Cowabunga Vegas waterpark, visit www.CowabungaVegas.com, select the waterpark of choice, and click on the Jobs tab.

Applications are accepted online, with interviews scheduled on a rolling basis throughout the hiring season. Applicants must be 15 years of age or older.

For first-time job seekers without formal work experience, Vereen encourages applicants to highlight volunteer work, extracurricular activities, leadership roles, and academic accomplishments that demonstrate responsibility and teamwork.

