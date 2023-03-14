Nearly 50 CCSD schools losing Title 1 funding

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nearly 50 schools in Clark County are set to lose their Title I funding for the 2023 to 2024 school year.

According to the Department of Education, that federal funding is to help local educational agencies and schools with high numbers of children from low-income families. More than 26 million children at more than 55,000 public schools across the country benefit from the funds, according to the most recent data, which is from the 2015 to 2016 school year.

Here in the valley, the Clark County School District said programs funded by Title I include school-based programs, early childhood and pre-kindergarten, homeless services, Project HOPE, family engagement, migrant services, and neglected and delinquent services.

CCSD said they review the allocation of Title I funding to ensure the money provides the greatest possible benefit to Clark County students. The district adds that starting during the 2023 to 2024 school year, that funding will be given to schools where 75% or more of students qualify for free or reduced lunch. The district is using data from December 2022 to make those assessments.

That means 47 schools will be phased out of Title I funding. Under previous criteria, the district said 42 schools would have been categorized as Tier II and five schools have free or reduced lunch percentages that would have phased them out of the Title I criteria completely.

CCSD said during the 2022 to 2023 school year, approximately 76% of CCSD schools shared the funding which also includes additional requirements for support professionals.

You can see the entire list of impacted schools below.