LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Just days after a new ordinancewent into effect on August 1 requiring all dogs and cats over the age of 4 months in the City of Las Vegas to be microchipped, hundreds of pet owners lined up to get a free microchip at the PetSmart on Decatur Boulevard near Charleston Boulevard.

They held a free microchip event from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday.

Nearly 400 pets get microchipped at free event Saturday in Las Vegas

Many people walked away with tears in their eyes and joy in their hearts knowing their pets are protected.

“Our dog could come up, sorry, could come up missing, it would devastate us," said Charles Lewis, a Las Vegas resident who got his dog microchipped Saturday.

Charles and his wife Stephanie have two dogs. One is a Jack Russell named Domino and the other is Coco.

“My wife and I are both retired, and we are disabled. Our pets keep us company," said Lewis.

“If either one of them were to get away, we appreciate having the opportunity to have that microchip to be put in them that they could return our pets to us because they mean so much," said Lewis.

“Do you feel like that microchip will save your dog? Yes, it will keep her with us," said Lewis.

Many shared those same feelings.

Around 400 people got their pets microchipped and vaccinated on Saturday. The microchips were free and low-cost vaccinations against rabies, distemper parvo and bordetella were $15 each.

“Positive Difference the rescue supplied all of the microchips, they supplied 400 microchips for us," said Dr. Thomas Huddleston, the owner and veterinarian at PetSmart Veterinary Services.

They say nearly all of those were given to valley families, all for free.

“Were you also in the same predicament where it was pretty expensive to get that done for your animals? Yeah because it’s just one more expense added to the plate and everything is so expensive," said Jille Glassbrook who got her 2 dogs microchipped Saturday.

If you missed the event Saturday, PetSmart, The Animal Foundationand Nevada SPCA all offer low-cost microchipping appointments for less than $50.

"We know we could've probably charged more and gotten away with it but we wanted to make it affordable and accessible," said Dr. Huddleston.

Dr. Huddleston says his veterinary services operate in 3 locations around our valley. The three locations include 1261 S. Decatur Boulevard where Saturday's event was held.

Another is located at 5160 S. Fort Apache Road, and the last one is at 5915 S. Eastern Avenue.

Dr. Huddleston says with the success of this event, they plan to hold similar ones at their other locations soon.